Sound Perimeter: Cat Walk

Today, Sound Perimeter was inspired by cats—curious, sly, playful, and full of personality. We met Prokofiev’s clarinet cat in "Peter and the Wolf," smiled at Rossini’s comic duet of meowing singers, and closed with the fiery pasodoble from Penella’s "El Gato Montés."

https://www.levantskhadadze.net/

https://polinashamaeva.com/en/

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.