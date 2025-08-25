© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Cat Walk

By Lia Uribe
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:03 PM CDT

Today, Sound Perimeter was inspired by cats—curious, sly, playful, and full of personality. We met Prokofiev’s clarinet cat in "Peter and the Wolf," smiled at Rossini’s comic duet of meowing singers, and closed with the fiery pasodoble from Penella’s "El Gato Montés."

Find more about our featured artists:
https://www.levantskhadadze.net/
https://polinashamaeva.com/en/

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterClassical Music
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content