EngageNWA Launches Strategic Plan Focused on Region's Diverse Community

EngageNWA, which is part of the Northwest Arkansas Council, has launched a strategic plan focused on the region's diverse community of immigrants and newcomers. The effort, which is funded by Tyson Foods and the Walmart Foundation, focuses on inclusion in five areas: economic development, government leadership, civic engagement, safe and connected communities, and education. EngageNWA is partnering with city leaders and community organizations to carry out the initiatives and goals outlined in the plan.