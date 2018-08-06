© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Hundreds of Arkansas Waterways Draft Listed as Ecologically Impaired

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 6, 2018 at 11:05 AM CDT
adeq_303d__brwa_.jpg
courtesy: Buffalo River Watershed Alliance
/
Nuisance algae, an indicator of water pollution, impairs a section of the Buffalo National River.

A biannual review categorizes more than a thousand Arkansas waterways according to levels of impairment, with the worst cases requiring federal and state intervention. This year, several sections of the Buffalo River Watershed were included on the list for the first time, categorized as lower priority, but the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance says the watershed requires high priority federal attention. A public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality headquarters in Little Rock.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Buffalo River Watershed
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content