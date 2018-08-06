Hundreds of Arkansas Waterways Draft Listed as Ecologically Impaired

A biannual review categorizes more than a thousand Arkansas waterways according to levels of impairment, with the worst cases requiring federal and state intervention. This year, several sections of the Buffalo River Watershed were included on the list for the first time, categorized as lower priority, but the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance says the watershed requires high priority federal attention. A public hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality headquarters in Little Rock.