The Allure of Neon
Published August 15, 2018 at 12:55 PM CDT
courtesy: Todd Sanders, Matt Rainwaters
Todd Sanders is an artist with a flair for neon. Many of his works can be found in Bentonville. On Aug. 23, he'll lead a downtown stroll of his art that begins with a reception at 7 p.m. at Arvest Bank on the Bentonville Square.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
