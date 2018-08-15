The Allure of Neon

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 15, 2018 at 12:55 PM CDT
Todd Sanders is an artist with a flair for neon. Many of his works can be found in Bentonville. On Aug. 23, he'll lead a downtown stroll of his art that begins with a reception at 7 p.m. at Arvest Bank on the Bentonville Square.

Ozarks at Large Stories Visual arts
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
