Visual arts
More than a century ago visual art and symphonic music collided when Modest Mussorgsky wrote "Pictures at an Exhibition," in tribute to pictures created…
21c Museum Hotel is hosting a screening of a video mural by French artist JR. The work features 245 people representing the different perspectives in the…
Heidi Geist is creating art for 48 breweries in 48 states as part of her 48 Beer Project. The Maine artist is collaborating with Ozark Beer Company in…
Artists Suzannah Schreckhise and Scarlet Sims explore issues of immigration in "Voices" now on display at Stage Eighteen in downtown Fayetteville. "I…
Todd Sanders is an artist with a flair for neon. Many of his works can be found in Bentonville. On Aug. 23, he'll lead a downtown stroll of his art that…
Artists connected with Art Ventures in Fayetteville have had work included in scenes for the third season of HBO's True Detective. The series is filming…
This week three Fayetteville venues host kick-off events for "Intersections: A Month of Art and Performance Supporting Women," a collaboration between…
The latest exhibition at the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center explores a conversation art, text and design can have. Cynthia Nourse…
We first spoke with local artist Gustav Carlson about five years ago. At the time, his works, mostly comics and other related graphic art forms, were…
Diane Burko's are includes images of glaciers from above. The exhibition of her work at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville includes images from years…