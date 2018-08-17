© 2022 KUAF
Largest Bicycle Pump Track in the U.S. Takes Shape in Springdale

Published August 17, 2018 at 3:32 PM CDT
The largest pump track in the U.S. nears completion at the Jones Center in Springdale.
The largest pump track in the U.S. nears completion at the Jones Center in Springdale.
Crews began paving the pump track several weeks ago.
Crews began paving the pump track several weeks ago.
Crews began paving the pump track several weeks ago.
At 25,000 square feet, the bicycle pump track at the Jones Center in Springdale will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. The track was constructed by Velosolutions USA and is part of the Runway Bike Park, which includes two other bicycle skills areas that will cater to a wide range of age groups and abilities. In October, the pump track will be the site of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, which has been holding 21 qualifier events all over the world. For an example of riders in action on a pump track, click here.

