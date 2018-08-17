Largest Bicycle Pump Track in the U.S. Takes Shape in Springdale

At 25,000 square feet, the bicycle pump track at the Jones Center in Springdale will be the largest of its kind in the U.S. The track was constructed by Velosolutions USA and is part of the Runway Bike Park, which includes two other bicycle skills areas that will cater to a wide range of age groups and abilities. In October, the pump track will be the site of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, which has been holding 21 qualifier events all over the world. For an example of riders in action on a pump track, click here.