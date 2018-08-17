Ozark Literacy Tutor Helps Rwandan Migrant Master English, Secure New American Life

Kanyandekwe Innocent Tuyishimire has lived in the U.S. for less than a year, but is already speaking fluent English and American slang. He has learned the language with the help of Ozark Literacy Council volunteer tutor Michael Pitts, a Ph.D. candidate in American literature at the University of Arkansas.
