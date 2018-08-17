© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozark Literacy Tutor Helps Rwandan Migrant Master English, Secure New American Life

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 17, 2018 at 3:29 PM CDT
Ozark Literacy Council volunteer tutor Michael Pitts stands with Kanyandekwe Innocent Tuyishimire after being interviewed.

Kanyandekwe Innocent Tuyishimire has lived in the U.S. for less than a year, but is already speaking fluent English and American slang. He has learned the language with the help of Ozark Literacy Council volunteer tutor Michael Pitts, a Ph.D. candidate in American literature at the University of Arkansas.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
