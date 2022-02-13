Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozark Literacy Council
The Ozark Literacy Council is planning an event for the first time in a year. It is not a public event, but there is still caution as navigation through a…
The Ozark Literacy Council in Fayetteville has instituted an career training pilot program that enables students to put their new English skills to work.…
Kanyandekwe Innocent Tuyishimire has lived in the U.S. for less than a year, but is already speaking fluent English and American slang. He has learned the…
After winning the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery, Ghadir Abass Goodarzy chose to immigrate to Fayetteville to embark on a new life and second career. This…
Dr. Fuquan Ding and spouse Dr. Limin Zhang immigrated to Northwest Arkansas several years ago to join their daughter, who's studying at the University of…
Every Wednesday, an Ozark Literacy Council class prepares and tastes international cuisine while learning English language health skills and foodways. A…
Ozark Literacy Council, thanks to the city of Fayetteville bicycle department and a local bakery, is the proud owner of a used bike rack for students--who…
Tyson Foods and Ozark Literacy Council are collaborating on a pilot program to provide immigrant and migrant workers literacy skills--at the worksite,…
Ozark Literacy Council (OLC) is a nonprofit offering many different classes and levels of tutoring in pronunciation, grammar, writing, etc. Today Pete…
Ozark Literacy Council (OLC) is the largest literacy council in the state of Arkansas serving nearly 400 individuals each year. OLC offers several levels…