Ozarks at Large Stories

U of A Professor Awarded $3.4 Million to Advance Solar Power Inverter Technology

Published August 28, 2018 at 2:13 PM CDT
courtesy: University of Arkansas
Electrical engineering professor Yue Zhao was awarded $3.4 million to advance solar power technology that could further modernize the nation's electric grid. Part of the award comes from the U.S. Department of Energy, which has a goal of cutting the cost of solar electricity by 50 percent by 2030. Zhao's research focuses on developing a silicon-carbide solar inverter with the intention of lowering the cost of electricity produced by solar parks.

