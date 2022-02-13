Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Alternative energy
The Sierra Club has issued a new report titled The Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges, which ranks electric utilities operating across the U.S. on…
The city of Fayetteville will soon fill 72 percent of its operational electricity needs with clean energy. Just before Thanksgiving, the city council…
Electrical engineering professor Yue Zhao was awarded $3.4 million to advance solar power technology that could further modernize the nation's electric…
The Arkansas Public Service Commission is approving Southwestern Electric Power Company's Wind Catcher Energy Connection project. New findings released…
The new Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project, the nation's largest wind farm, is under construction in Western Oklahoma. Southwestern Electric Power…
The proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project will generate 6 million megawatt-hours of new wind energy. The project is expected to save customers…
CLARKSVILLE — Before a gathering of Rotarians enjoying corn on the cob and barbecue pork, inside a cool room at the University of the Ozarks, the state...
The Natural State lags behind most other states when it comes to using solar energy. That may be changing.
Hundreds of grid-tied solar producers may have to pay monthly surcharges on their utility bills under proposed rate changes. Certain utilities claim…
Hundreds of residential and commercial on-site alternative energy producers in Arkansas are closely monitoring proposed changes to the state’s net…