Former GM Waste Reduction Chief to Address Annual Recycling Conference

John Bradburn, lead materials and sustainability officer for Pathway 21, is keynote speaker for the Arkansas Recycling Coalition's 28th annual conference and trade show. He recently retired as global manager of waste reduction at General Motors. The conference will be held through Oct. 10 in Eureka Springs.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.