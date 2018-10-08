© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Former GM Waste Reduction Chief to Address Annual Recycling Conference

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 8, 2018 at 11:33 AM CDT
arc_bradburn.jpg
courtesy: Arkansas Recycling Coalition
/

John Bradburn, lead materials and sustainability officer for Pathway 21, is keynote speaker for the Arkansas Recycling Coalition's 28th annual conference and trade show. He recently retired as global manager of waste reduction at General Motors. The conference will be held through Oct. 10 in Eureka Springs.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Recycling
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content