Elite Bikers Compete in Pump Track Championship

Published October 15, 2018 at 3:29 PM CDT
pump_track_world_championship.jpeg
courtesy: Dustin Slaughter
/
Jimmy Smith of Springfield, Mo. catches some air time at the Red Bull Pump Track World Championships as he tries to attain the fastest time he can.

This weekend, some of the best mountain bikers and BMX riders in the world were in Springdale for the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship. We hear from some local and international riders after their seeding runs took place Saturday and as they prepared for the head-to-head finals.

