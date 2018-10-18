After First Production's Success, Duo Presents Irreverant Horror Dramedy

There Ain't No More was the first touring production by Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher. Together they are Breaker/Fixer Productions, and this weekend, they'll debut a new production, titled A Confederate Widow in Hell. We get a preview of the play, which will be on stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Stage 18 in Fayetteville,
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.