Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Performing arts
-
Arts Live Theatre works with young actors and annually presents several productions in front of live audiences. This year is much different and the…
-
There Ain't No More was the first touring production by Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher. Together they are Breaker/Fixer Productions, and this weekend,…
-
Arkansas Public Theatre presents An Act of God this week in Rogers. The tweet-inpsired play imagines what God would want us to know right now.
-
Now in its third year, Inverse Performance Art takes over Northwest Arkansas with a dizzying array of performances from local, national and international…
-
The Aquila Theatre Company is bringing Sense and Sensibility to Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday. The company specializes in bringing classic theater…
-
"Dear Elizabeth" by Sarah Ruhl is the next presentation from ArkansasStaged. The company will present the work at 7 p.m. Sunday at 21c Museum Hotel in…
-
The Fayetteville run of Butcher Holler, Here We Come closes tonight at Backspace in Fayetteville. This morning, the play's actors give us a short…
-
Five actors, collectively known as Aztec Economy, this weekend will present Butcher Holler, Here We Come. The cramped, intimate production brings the…
-
As part of the One Book, One Community initiative, the Latin/x Youth Theatre Project is taking scenes from its premier play, "Follow Me @ Tío Sam," and…
-
Pilot Arts is a new, Fayetteville-based arts organization focused on musical theatre. Auditions for its production of Footloose are scheduled for Sept.…