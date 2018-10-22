Arkansas Refugee Resettlement Agencies Reckon with Steep Reductions

CanopyNWA has helped resettle refugees from several countries since its start in 2016. But, the Trump administration has enacted new requirements for those seeking resettlement and made cuts to refugee programs. We hear how those measures have caused a decline in the number of resettled refugees in the U.S. and how two local refugee resettlement organizations are dealing with the retraction of federal support.
