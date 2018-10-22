© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Refugee Resettlement Agencies Reckon with Steep Reductions

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 22, 2018 at 12:45 PM CDT
CanopyNWA has helped resettle refugees from several countries since its start in 2016. But, the Trump administration has enacted new requirements for those seeking resettlement and made cuts to refugee programs. We hear how those measures have caused a decline in the number of resettled refugees in the U.S. and how two local refugee resettlement organizations are dealing with the retraction of federal support.

Ozarks at Large Stories Refugees
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
