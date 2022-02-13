Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Refugees
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, the state's only resettlement agency began recieving Afghan evacuees in October of 2021. Joanna Krause, the agency's…
Farid Noori, with MTB Afghanistan, talks to us about the work the nonprofit is conducting to evaucate cyclists, mostly women, from Afghanistan.
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, a local resettlement agency, is preparing to intake 49 Afghan refugees as soon as mid-October. Governor Asa Hutchinson…
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas is readying to welcome a small number of Afghan families and Special Immigrant Visa holders in the wake the withdraw of U.S.…
For Khalid Ahmadzai, who moved to Arkansas from Afghanistan in 2010, watching the Taliban retake his home country from afar has been a "hopeless"…
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, the state's only refugee resettment agency, has started a 13-week entrepreneurship program to train and mentor aspiring…
The Biden Administration plans to reopen America to more international refugees seeking asylum from war-torn nations, as well as those fleeing political…
Forge Community Loan Fund, based in Huntsville, has partnered with refugee resettlement agency, Canopy Northwest Arkansas, to enable refugees to…
President Trump is expanding travel restrictions to the U.S. to seven more nations, according to a White House statement issued on Friday. Emily Crane…
Last September, President Trump ordered states to formally declare agreements to resettle refugees that have fled war-torn regions or political and…