World War I Remembered With Song, Film

The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra’s mission is simple: to revive and perform music that was composed and published for silent film accompaniment in the 1910s and '20s. Sunday afternoon, the orchestra will perform the live soundtrack to the 1927 film Wings at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. We speak with Rodney Sauer of the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra to learn more about the film and the music that will be performed with it this weekend.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.