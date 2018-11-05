World War I Remembered With Song, Film

The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra’s mission is simple: to revive and perform music that was composed and published for silent film accompaniment in the 1910s and '20s. Sunday afternoon, the orchestra will perform the live soundtrack to the 1927 film Wings at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. We speak with Rodney Sauer of the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra to learn more about the film and the music that will be performed with it this weekend.