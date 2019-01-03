Governor Pledges State Funds to Extinguish Stump Dump Fire
1 of 2
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to a group of more than 70 after touring the stump dump fire site on Trafalgar Road in Bella Vista Friday.
Z. Sitek
2 of 2
Smoke rises from the stump dump during the governor’s visit.";
Z. Sitek
Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed an emergency proclamation regarding the underground fire that has burned in a Bella Vista landfill for the last five months. That's after the governor toured the so-called stump dump last week. The fire is believed to have started in late July, but now the state has committed nearly $1 million to determine the best way to put it out.