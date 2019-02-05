Author William Matson will speak at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. He'll be joined by Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown, Sr.. The two will discuss and sign their collaborative book Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.