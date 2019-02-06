Ozarks at Large Stories Fayetteville Chosen for Cyclocross World Championship KUAF | By Kyle Kellams Published February 6, 2019 at 10:15 AM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:03 Courtesy / BikeNWAA cyclocross course is part trail, part obstacles, which means riders often have to dismount and carry their bike. The city of Fayetteville recently secured its bid to host the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships. We speak with Paxton Roberts, executive director of BikeNWA, about the event and about the sport of cyclocross.