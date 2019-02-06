© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Chosen for Cyclocross World Championship

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 6, 2019 at 10:15 AM CST
Cyclocross.png
Courtesy
/
BikeNWA
A cyclocross course is part trail, part obstacles, which means riders often have to dismount and carry their bike.

The city of Fayetteville recently secured its bid to host the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships. We speak with Paxton Roberts, executive director of BikeNWA, about the event and about the sport of cyclocross.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
