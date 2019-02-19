Visiting the Northwest Arkansas School for Dogs

We spend some time learning about how dogs learn at the Northwest Arkansas School for Dogs, in Fayetteville, which teaches canine companions best behaviors using positive reinforcement in a playful school setting.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.