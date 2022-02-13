Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Animals
This winter, a juvenile white American bison joined a herd of brown bison pastured for public view on Dogwood Canyon Nature Park. The 10,000 acre private…
What are our cats, dogs and octopia really thinking? A University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar next fall will consider animal minds. This…
Today, we pick up part two of our story about the HOPE Humane Society animal shelter in Fort Smith and how the overcrowding there ties into a proposed pet…
The HOPE Humane Society is the only animal shelter in Fort Smith. The no-kill shelter, which has a contract with the city, is at capacity with hundreds of…
We spend some time learning about how dogs learn at the Northwest Arkansas School for Dogs, in Fayetteville, which teaches canine companions best…
In 1944, a group of concerned Fayetteville residents started The Humane Society of the Ozarks. 73 years later the organization, which relies wholly on…