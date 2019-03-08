0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Suspensions, Spankings Still a Common Practice in Arkansas Public Schools
New data on public school discipline in Arkansas reveals continued widespread use of both corporal and exclusionary punishment. Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas, monitors discipline trends in the state, and she discusses alternative solutions.