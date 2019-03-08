© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories
The New Classroom: A Special KUAF Reporting Series on Education During COVID-19
0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.

Suspensions, Spankings Still a Common Practice in Arkansas Public Schools

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 8, 2019 at 4:53 PM CST
school_discipline__mckenzie.jpg
Office of Education Policy
/
Sarah McKenzie is executive director of the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas.

New data on public school discipline in Arkansas reveals continued widespread use of both corporal and exclusionary punishment. Sarah McKenzie, executive director of the Office of Education Policy at the University of Arkansas, monitors discipline trends in the state, and she discusses alternative solutions.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories EducationDisciplineOffice of Education Policy
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content