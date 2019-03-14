© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Direct Primary Care Physician Practices Growing in Northwest Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 14, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT
direct_primary_care_0.png
Dr. John Furlow operates a novel direct primary care medical practice in Fayetteville's busy medical arts district.

Fayetteville primary care physician Dr. John Furlow practices direct primary care medicine. He accepts no insurance. Instead, for a monthly subscription fee, patients have access to his clinical care as well as remote consults via video chat, text, email or phone -- day or night. 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories HealthPrimary CareInsurance
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content