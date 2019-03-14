Direct Primary Care Physician Practices Growing in Northwest Arkansas

Fayetteville primary care physician Dr. John Furlow practices direct primary care medicine. He accepts no insurance. Instead, for a monthly subscription fee, patients have access to his clinical care as well as remote consults via video chat, text, email or phone -- day or night.
