Jared Phillips, a professor of international studies at the University of Arkansas, has researched the "back to the land" movement of the 1960s and those who moved to the Ozarks as part of that movement. His book, Hipbillies: Deep Revolution in the Arkansas Ozarks, explores the migration and the people involved in it. He talks to us about what those "back-to-the-landers" were seeking in the Ozarks