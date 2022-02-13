Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Literature
-
Steve Wiegenstein's collection of short stories, Scattered Lights, is one of the five finalists for the 2021 PEN/Faulkner Award. His stories are set in…
-
In The Hate U Give, author Angie Thomas explores the life of Starr Carter, a 16-year-old living a dual life with her home in the majority-black…
-
This year's selection for the One Book, One Community initiative is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. Thomas was in Fayetteville this week for several…
-
Jared Phillips, a professor of international studies at the University of Arkansas, has researched the "back to the land" movement of the 1960s and those…
-
The new book The Literature of the Ozarks, published by the University of Arkansas Press, collects two centuries of writings from the Ozarks. We speak…
-
Young adult author Lois Lowry has a knack for accessing the perspective of a teen and writer Zadie Smith tells us that she's obsessed with the idea of…
-
The spring semester at NorthWest Arkansas Community College will include a special topics course for students wanting to learn the history and themes of…