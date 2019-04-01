© 2022 KUAF
During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."

Using Bonds for Economic Development

KUAF
Published April 1, 2019 at 4:37 PM CDT
question_6.png
Courtesy
/
Washington County Election Commission
Image of the sample ballot for Question Six.

Starting Tuesday, Fayetteville residents will vote on ten questions pertaining to a proposed bond package that would fund various projects throughout the city. If approved by voters, question six would put $3.2 million toward economic development bonds. We learn how those bonds could be used to attract employers to the city.

