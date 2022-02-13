-
Early voting for a special election in Bentonville is underway. Election Day is Apr. 13. Voters are being asked to consider a bond extension that would…
Fayetteville city leaders gathered at Fay Jones Woods on Thursday to break ground on phase one of the construction of the Cultural Arts Corridor, which…
One of the issues facing Fayetteville voters in the current bond election would allocate nearly $37 million toward construction of a new police…
While there is no organized opposition group against extending Fayetteville's sales tax in the current bond election, there are some residents who are…
Early voting begins today in Fayetteville in a special election that would authorize the issuing of $226 million in bonds for a slew of projects. One…
Starting Tuesday, Fayetteville residents will vote on ten questions pertaining to a proposed bond package that would fund various projects throughout the…