Arkansas Geological Survey Scientists Map State's Geological Assets

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 3, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT
1 of 7
Arkansas Geological Survey team Richard Hutto and Garry Hatzell hold up a printed Arkansas STATEMAP of the Durham Quadrangle spanning Madison and Washington Counties.
2 of 7
Richard Hutto and Garry Hatzell followed this unnamed creek up a steep remote Madison County hollow to map the watershed’s geology. ";
3 of 7
Ancient boulders are strewn across the landscape.
4 of 7
Richard Hutto holds a geologic sample struck off an outcropping.
5 of 7
A chunk of sandstone features ornate Liesegang rings.
6 of 7
An old homestead chimney still stands in the forest.
7 of 7
Hutto and Hatzell pose in front of a Kessler Formation, member of the Bloyd Formation, midway up the mountain.

A pair of Arkansas geological survey scientists spend eight months a year hiking and documenting geological formations for Arkansas STATEMAP, a federal cooperative geologic mapping program. We follow them into the wilds of Madison County to observe them at work.

Clarification: This report refers to Arkansas's various Ecoregions. According to Richard Hutto: "Ecoregions are areas where the type, quality, and quantity of environmental resources are generally similar (soil, water, sunlight).  Physiographic Provinces are areas of similar topography derived from its particular geologic history (plateaus, mountains, coastal plains). The team were mapping the Ozark Plateaus Physiographic Province, and particularly on the Boston Mountains Plateau."

Also regarding the geologic origins of the Ozarks Plateau Hutto says:  "Pangaea, which is actually the most recent supercontinent (not the first megacontinent) was still forming when the rocks we saw in the “unnamed creek” were being deposited.  Most of the rocks that make up the Ozark Plateaus (the Salem and Springfield Plateaus) were already deposited long before Pangaea even started to assemble. The rocks of the Boston Mountains Plateau where we’re currently mapping (Bloyd and Atoka Formations) were deposited in river deltas on the continental shelf of Laurasia at the beginning of the Pennsylvanian Period, and Llanoria was the continent to the south of Laurasia that began to collide with it during the Mississippian and into the Pennsylvanian.  This collision pushed up the Ouachita Mountains (not the Ozark Plateaus) and created a deep basin in the area of the Arkansas River Valley (the Arkoma Basin).  Over time, that basin became filled with sediment from the newly formed Ouachitas and from the Appalachians to the northeast, eventually bringing the area above sea level. By the end of the Pennsylvanian, the new supercontinent of Pangaea was fully completed."

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
