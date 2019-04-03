Parking Options Determined Ahead of Cultural Arts Corridor Vote

Early voting begins today in Fayetteville in a special election that would authorize the issuing of $226 million in bonds for a slew of projects. One question voters will decide is whether to fund the creation of a Cultural Arts Corridor in the city's downtown, a plan that would result in redevelopment of the West Avenue parking lot across from Walton Arts Center. We speak with Peter Nierengarten, sustainability director with the city, to learn about where replacement parking could be placed.