Parking Options Determined Ahead of Cultural Arts Corridor Vote

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 3, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT
Rendering of the civic space that would replace the parking lot near the Walton Arts Center.
Courtesy
Image of the sample ballot for Question Eight.
Courtesy

Early voting begins today in Fayetteville in a special election that would authorize the issuing of $226 million in bonds for a slew of projects. One question voters will decide is whether to fund the creation of a Cultural Arts Corridor in the city's downtown, a plan that would result in redevelopment of the West Avenue parking lot across from Walton Arts Center. We speak with Peter Nierengarten, sustainability director with the city, to learn about where replacement parking could be placed.

Ozarks at Large Stories early votingBondsSpecial ElectionsParking
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
