Reflections in Black: Anna Julia Cooper

Published April 10, 2019 at 1:23 PM CDT
Anna Julia Cooper was born a slave in Raleigh, North Carolina. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics, she taught at a prominent prep school for African Americans in Washington, D.C., and she wrote "A Voice From the South," which provided critical analysis of black women's issues in the early 20th Century. This is her story.

Ozarks at Large Stories Reflections in Black
With 12 years of experience, Leigh has founded, organized and raised money for non-proifts ranging from small artists' collectives like Art Amiss to the international hunger relief group Heifer International. She worked as KUAF's Membership Director from 2006 to 2008, then moved to Austin, Texas, where she worked for KUT 90.5, Austin's public radio station, working in the Membership Department and coordinating the station's special events. From there, she moved to Little Rock, where she ran an artists' collective and eventually ended up at Heifer International, overseeing the organization's monthly giving program of more than 16,000 members, raising $2.5 million annually. She was thrilled, however, to return to Fayetteville in 2013 and to her position at KUAF. With the retirement of longtime manager Rick Stockdell, Leigh was promoted to the position of KUAF General Manager in 2019.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
