Holiday Island to Pursue Municipal Incorporation Under New State Law

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a new law April 15 to allow qualifying unincorporated planned communities like Holiday Island in Carroll County to incorporate as towns. Some residents living in the Suburban Improvement District previously have attempted to incorporate several times, which has led to a groundswell of support.
