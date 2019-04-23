© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Holiday Island to Pursue Municipal Incorporation Under New State Law

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 23, 2019 at 2:13 PM CDT
holiday_island_inc.jpeg
Dan Kees
/
Sen. Bob Ballinger, Dan Kees, Ken Brown, Bill Noonan, Hunter Slay, Ken Mills, and Rep. Harlan Breaux stand behind Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson as he signs SB548 into law.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a new law April 15 to allow qualifying unincorporated planned communities like Holiday Island in Carroll County to incorporate as towns. Some residents living in the Suburban Improvement District previously have attempted to incorporate several times, which has led to a groundswell of support.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Holiday Island
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich