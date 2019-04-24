New Organization Forms for Ozarks Scholars

The new Ozark Studies Association aims to engage scholars and experts interested in the region's history, science and culture. We learn more about the association, which will assemble for the first time May 17 at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.