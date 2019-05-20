Vaccination May Help Bats Resist Killer Fungal Disease, Early Research Shows

White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease which has killed millions of cave-dwelling bats in North America including in Arkansas, continues to spread. This month a coalition of Wisconsin wildlife scientists reported a breakthrough citing experiments where bats vaccinated orally or by injection survived at a higher rate and also developed specific anti-fungal immune responses.
