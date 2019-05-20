© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Vaccination May Help Bats Resist Killer Fungal Disease, Early Research Shows

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 20, 2019 at 2:36 PM CDT
bat_vaccine.jpg
J. FROELICH
/
KUAF
A Tri-colored bat, at risk for white-nose syndrome, clings to the wall of a winter hibernaculum on the Ouachita Mountains.

White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease which has killed millions of cave-dwelling bats in North America including in Arkansas, continues to spread. This month a coalition of Wisconsin wildlife scientists reported a breakthrough citing experiments where bats vaccinated orally or by injection survived at a higher rate and also developed specific anti-fungal immune responses.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories White Nose SyndromeBats
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content