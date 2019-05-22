© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Board of Education Presses for More Charter School Diversity

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 22, 2019 at 12:09 PM CDT
Students are portrayed in a poster promoting a rewards day off from classes at Haas Hall Academy.

Top-ranking Haas Hall Academy, which operates four public-enrollment charter school campuses in northwest Arkansas, is being advised by the Arkansas Department of Education to increase student diversity. Jay Barth, Chair of the Arkansas Board of Education, says achieving diversity in Arkansas charter schools to reflect local communities from where students originate will require new strategies.

Ozarks at Large Stories Charter schoolsDiversity DiscussionsHaas Hall Academy
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
