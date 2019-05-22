Arkansas Board of Education Presses for More Charter School Diversity

Top-ranking Haas Hall Academy, which operates four public-enrollment charter school campuses in northwest Arkansas, is being advised by the Arkansas Department of Education to increase student diversity. Jay Barth, Chair of the Arkansas Board of Education, says achieving diversity in Arkansas charter schools to reflect local communities from where students originate will require new strategies.
