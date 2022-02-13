Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Diversity Discussions
-
This week marks one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Books on systemic racism were on bestseller’s list, protests were happening…
-
University of Arkansas students are once again calling on school leadership to remove the names and images of Arkansas U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright and…
-
Organizers wrapped up a week of events in Arkansas with a virtual press conference Friday where they announced plans to create legislation that works…
-
More than a dozen area nonprofits are continuing the process of bolstering their diversity and inclusion. The effort, with support from the Walmart…
-
The University of Arkansas is reviewing all departmental diversity trainings, workshops and materials in order to comply with the Trump administration's…
-
This week, the Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that allows the city prosecutor to add a hate crime component to…
-
Two Black Lives Matters protests, staged in Harrison last Thursday and Friday, were peaceful, despite rumors of white nationalist counterprotests. State,…
-
Local Black Lives Matter activists organized a second protest on the Bentonville downtown square this weekend after an initial protest a week ago ended in…
-
Nearly 4,000 people gathered in Fayetteville Tuesday night to protest the killing of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer last month. The…
-
More than a thousand people gathered on the Bentonville square Monday evening to protest the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer…