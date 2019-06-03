© 2022 KUAF
Carroll County Aviation Cadet Museum Recieves Congressional Commendation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 3, 2019 at 12:14 PM CDT
aviation_cadet.jpg
J. FROELICH
/
KUAF
Aviation Cadet World, owned by Errol and Beth Severe, preserves historic aircraft and artifacts to commemorate the history American Aviation Cadets.

Aviation Cadet World, the nation’s first and only museum dedicated to the history of American Aviation Cadets, was recently lauded by Congress. Founders and curators Errol and Beth Severe provide a tour of their 70-acre complex, including Silver Wings Airfield, located 2.5 miles north on Onyx Cave Road off Highway 62 in rural Carroll County.  

