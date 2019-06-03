Carroll County Aviation Cadet Museum Recieves Congressional Commendation

Aviation Cadet World, the nation’s first and only museum dedicated to the history of American Aviation Cadets, was recently lauded by Congress. Founders and curators Errol and Beth Severe provide a tour of their 70-acre complex, including Silver Wings Airfield, located 2.5 miles north on Onyx Cave Road off Highway 62 in rural Carroll County.
