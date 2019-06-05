© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Historic Arkansas River Flood Disrupts Wildlife

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 5, 2019 at 1:06 PM CDT
Little Rock U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Two aquatic turtles cling to an inundated house roof during major flooding in central Arkansas.

While diverse wildlife which inhabit the Arkansas River Basin are adapted to flood events, experts say certain vulnerable species are being displaced and even killed by this year's major record flooding.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
