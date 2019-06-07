Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Understanding Poverty in Sebastian County
Published June 7, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with
, discusses this week's Urban Institute Data Walk in Fort Smith that outlined factors contributing to poverty in the region and offers his thoughts on a puzzling high school conference realignment. Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
A new, online interactive map and accompanying report assembled from research done by the Center for Governmental Research, which was funded by the…
The Arkansas River in the River Valley crested at just below 41 feet Wednesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The water rose less than…
The Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization in Washington D.C., is hosting a series of community focus groups in Fort Smith early this week as…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says there is a problem with deciding if an Arkansas legislator is guilty of an ethical…