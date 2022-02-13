Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Poverty
Pete Hartman speaks with Christina Williams from Circles NWA. Circles NWA is a new, community-driven program looking to increase upward mobility for…
Circles NWA, a relatively new non profit working to increase upward mobility for individuals and families, is using a national model to help those in our…
KUAF Membership Director Cheri Ottaviano delivered dozens of boxes of donations from KUAF's Giving Tree to Antioch for Youth and Family Food Bank in Fort…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses this week's Urban Institute Data Walk in Fort Smith that outlined factors contributing to…
A new, online interactive map and accompanying report assembled from research done by the Center for Governmental Research, which was funded by the…
Last week hundreds of representatives from nonprofit agencies and the private sector gathered to discuss how to reduce the number of children living in…
Yesterday a summit about children in poverty was held in Rogers. One of the speakers, Brenda Zedlitz from Economic Opportunity Agency, explained what life…
CharolotteTidwell, a native of Fort Smith, is devoting her golden years to making sure low-income elders have plenty to eat. She’s getting tons of help…
Organizers of the Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally and city of Springdale announce that some events will be moving to Arvest Ballpark this year.…