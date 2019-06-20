Blacklight Poster Exhibit Goes Up at Fort Smith Museum of History
Dozens of Third Eye posters are listed for sale on eBay as vintage collectible pieces. This one is called "Shu Supporting Nut" from 1969.
Third Eye also had the license to publish Marvel Comics characters. This images is called "Ronnkk" from 1971.
The posters are listed for prices ranging from $50 to over $500. This image is called "House of Stone" form 1969.
The designs also included geometric shapes like this image called "Focus" from 1969.
Third Eye had in-house artists, but also contracted with dozens of others for images. This one is called "Garuda."
The company went out of business in 1973, three years after this image called "American Woman" was published.
An exhibit that includes more than 30 blacklight posters from the 1960s and 70s goes up at the Fort Smith Museum of History today. The images belong to a Poteau High School graduate and current resident, who, along with her husband, ran one of the only blacklight poster publishing companies in the country.