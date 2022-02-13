-
The Fort Smith Museum of History is hosting a fundraising event that requires nothing more than a contribution. The pandemic closed the museum for months,…
-
An exhibit that includes more than 30 blacklight posters from the 1960s and 70s goes up at the Fort Smith Museum of History today. The images belong to a…
-
Fort Smith's 200 years of history are on display in the Capitol rotunda in Little Rock through the summer. The images and artifacts were curated by the…
-
Last month, a gold, lizard stick pin that once belonged to Judge Isaac Parker was stolen from the Fort Smith Museum of History. It has since been…
-
Fort Smith's music history is rich and the Fort Smith Museum of History is celebrating much of it with a new exhibit.
-
Our Thursday archive this week celebrates International Museum Day (yesterday, May 18) and the Fort Smith Museum of History. Our story from 2000 was…