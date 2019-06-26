Alternative, Folk, Rock, More Ahead
The final weekend of June brings with it plenty of live music throughout the region.
Thursday, June 27
- Becky Adams, Jon Shorter, Makin' Loaf at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 9 p.m.
- Jeff Kearney (solo) at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Bijoux at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Jordan Lucas at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, June 28
- Meandering Orange at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Good Fear, Constant Stranger at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jipsi, Makin' Loaf at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Common Roots at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Me Like Bees at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- The Damn Neighbors at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Paige Van Horn and Bear Morrison at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dylan Earl at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
- Terra Nova Kings at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Kadela at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Justin Kaleb Driggers, The Candid at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings 5 at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- SeanFresh at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Honeyjack at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Dial-Up at Record (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Black Pumas at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $12, $10 for members, 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key and Al Halpin at The Nines (Bentonville) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends Trio at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Crescent City Combo at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Les Haynie at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Wight Lighters at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
- Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypmotion at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Hummin' Bird, Lube, Sweet Darlin', The Gebharts at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 for the touring bands, 8 p.m.