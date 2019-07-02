© 2022 KUAF
Advocacy Group Alleges Fayetteville Marijuana Ordinance Not Being Upheld

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 2, 2019 at 2:36 PM CDT
ajc_mj_ordinance.jpg
J. FROELICH
/
KUAF
Arkansas Justice Collective Director Stephen Coger, left, stands with Cory Perry on the steps of Fayetteville City Hall where they staged a June 27th press conference outlining the report findings.

In a new report, the Arkansas Justice Collective, a nonprofit law firm and advocacy group, claims Fayetteville law officials are not complying with a 2008 city ordinance that makes misdemeanor possession of marijuana a low enforcement priority.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
