Advocacy Group Alleges Fayetteville Marijuana Ordinance Not Being Upheld

In a new report, the Arkansas Justice Collective, a nonprofit law firm and advocacy group, claims Fayetteville law officials are not complying with a 2008 city ordinance that makes misdemeanor possession of marijuana a low enforcement priority.
