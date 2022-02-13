Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
criminal justice
This weekend, Zacharay Crow, with DecArcerate, will speak twice in Fayetteville about the state and prisons. Saturday night’s lecture, “Burn it Down: The…
The Washington County Dentention Center's healthcare provider Karas Correctional Health has been prescribing the antiparasite drug Ivermectin to detainees…
A bill that would eliminate cash bail on misdemeanors is scheduled to go before the Arkansas House Judiciary Committee this week. Criminal justice reform…
A local office of The Bail Project is now operating in Northwest Arkansas. Madeline Porta, a bail disruptor, explains how the group works.
In a new report, the Arkansas Justice Collective, a nonprofit law firm and advocacy group, claims Fayetteville law officials are not complying with a 2008…
It has been a year since Tim Murray, Director Emeritus of the Pretrial Justice Institute, was with us to talk about bail reform. He was in northwest…
The Steele Center Office Suites building in Springdale is being transformed into a resource for people who used to be incarcerated. Various agencies like…
Many people arrested have to post bail before being released from jail. Not everybody has access to money and some stay in jail for a long time. Tim…
A national group wants Arkansas to think about pressing issues when it comes to justice including sentencing. A forum on the matter was held yesterday in…