© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Boozman Works to Strengthen USDA Summer School Feeding Program

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 9, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT
boozman_hunger.jpg
J. FROELICH
/
KUAF
U.S. Sen. John Boozman visits with Parsons Hills Elementary School Principal Heather Cooper during the school's free summer lunch hour.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) visited Springdale last month to discuss his Hunger-Free Summer for Kids Act of 2019, a bipartisan measure he's introduced to add flexibility to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s federal summer food nutrition program for low-income children.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories John BoozmanSenator John BoozmanSpringdale
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content