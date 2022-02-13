Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Springdale
Rabbit Foot Lodge built circa 1908 on a large forested spring-fed parcel along Silent Grove Road and purchased by the city of Springdale over a century…
Downtown Springdale Alliance, with support from the Tyson Family Foundation, is collaborating with curator Dayton Castleman to activate the windows at the…
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
During the COVID shutdown, the Jones Center in Springdale has had a chance to update some of it's amenities inside the main building. Now, with a design…
The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is hosting its monthly Shiloh Saturday Series event this weekend. Saturday's virtual program will focus on Essie Ward,…
Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Springdale Wednesday morning to meet with regional city and county officials, school administrators and business community…
The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center opens to the public Dec. 11. The grand opening Dec. 10 will be livestreamed on Facebook.…
Some two dozen George's poultry workers staged a walkout Tuesday morning in Springdale to protest a management decision to stop staggering shifts so that…
Two days before the Thanksgiving holiday, the superintendent of the Springdale School District announced all schools would be pivoting to remote learning…
As city and county governments across Arkansas receive reimbursements from the state's allotment of CARES Act funding, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse…