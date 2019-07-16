Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
TB&P Poll: Booze at Hogs Games & a Sanders Gubernatorial Run
Published July 16, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT
Poll asks residents in Northwest Arkansas if they favor beer and wine at Razorback contests and weighs the support for a Sarah Sanders gubernatorial run. John Brummett, political writer for the Talk Business and Politics and Roby Brock, with our partner Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Talk Business and Politics, discuss both matters.
