TB&P Poll: Booze at Hogs Games & a Sanders Gubernatorial Run

KUAF | By Roby Brock,
John Brummett
Published July 16, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT
The latest Talk Business and Politics Poll asks residents in Northwest Arkansas if they favor beer and wine at Razorback contests and weighs the support for a Sarah Sanders gubernatorial run. John Brummett, political writer for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss both matters.

