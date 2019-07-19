University of Arkansas Biologists Track Ancient Tallgrass Prairie Reptiles, Amphibians
1 of 8
Ethan Royal holds an ornate box turtle affixed with a transmitter for tracking.
J. FROELICH
2 of 8
The team has been scouring Chesney Prairie for rare creatures. The prairie is a protected native grassland remnant west of Siloam Springs.
J. FROELICH
3 of 8
Ethan Royal, left, with Chelsea Kross and visiting Tufts University student, Gabriel Yerdon, are cataloging both common and rare reptiles and amphibians on Chesney Prairie.
J. FROELICH
4 of 8
The team has spent hundreds of hours walking and searching various Arkansas prairie ecosystems in all weather conditions.
J. FROELICH
5 of 8
The 82-acre Chesney Prairie contains endemic flowering plants and grasses, some in full summer bloom.
J. FROELICH
6 of 8
Prairie bluestem grass roots extend several feet deep into prairie soil.
J. FROELICH
7 of 8
Chelsea Kross carefully lifts a plywood coverboard, set in place earlier in the season to attract reptiles and amphibians.
J. FROELICH
8 of 8
A map shows historic remnant prairie and grassland parcels in northwest and western Arkansas.
Chelsea Kross
On remnant lush native tallgrass prairies in Arkansas, a team of University of Arkansas Willson Lab biologists over the past two summers have discovered rare reptiles and amphibians, some in need of ecological conservation.