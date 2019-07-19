© 2022 KUAF
University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas Biologists Track Ancient Tallgrass Prairie Reptiles, Amphibians

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT
1 of 8
Ethan Royal holds an ornate box turtle affixed with a transmitter for tracking.
J. FROELICH
2 of 8
The team has been scouring Chesney Prairie for rare creatures. The prairie is a protected native grassland remnant west of Siloam Springs.
J. FROELICH
3 of 8
Ethan Royal, left, with Chelsea Kross and visiting Tufts University student, Gabriel Yerdon, are cataloging both common and rare reptiles and amphibians on Chesney Prairie.
J. FROELICH
4 of 8
The team has spent hundreds of hours walking and searching various Arkansas prairie ecosystems in all weather conditions.
J. FROELICH
5 of 8
The 82-acre Chesney Prairie contains endemic flowering plants and grasses, some in full summer bloom.
J. FROELICH
6 of 8
Prairie bluestem grass roots extend several feet deep into prairie soil.
J. FROELICH
7 of 8
Chelsea Kross carefully lifts a plywood coverboard, set in place earlier in the season to attract reptiles and amphibians.
J. FROELICH
8 of 8
A map shows historic remnant prairie and grassland parcels in northwest and western Arkansas.
Chelsea Kross

On remnant lush native tallgrass prairies in Arkansas, a team of University of Arkansas Willson Lab biologists over the past two summers have discovered rare reptiles and amphibians, some in need of ecological conservation.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
