University of Arkansas Students Can Opt to Study Digital Textbooks

After a successful test run last year, the University of Arkansas is deploying inclusive access campus wide for students to order classroom digital textbooks, rather than purchase or rent printed and bound college texts.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.